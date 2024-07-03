Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 23,852 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 750.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.16. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $114.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

