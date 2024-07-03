Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.