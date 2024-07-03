Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.17% of PDF Solutions worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,907,000 after buying an additional 353,236 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,854,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 769,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,393 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 223,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,287,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after buying an additional 141,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDFS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $327,515.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $327,515.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,805.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $564,506. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

