Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 3,943.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,716 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.60% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCSI. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 672,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 251,926 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 92,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

CCSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $305.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.34. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $88.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

