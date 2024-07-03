Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

