Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

AMPH opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $313,544. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

