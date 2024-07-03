Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,405 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $319.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $344.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.80.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

