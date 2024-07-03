Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 0.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $28.55.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently -196.07%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.