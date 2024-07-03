Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $145.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $90,120.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,684.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.