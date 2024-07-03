Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup cut their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,586,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXLS opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

