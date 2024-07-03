Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.23% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 292,706 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 108.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 96.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 723.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 126,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 110,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Beazer Homes USA

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,635.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BZH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 13.50. The stock has a market cap of $828.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

