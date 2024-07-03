Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,550 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $68,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

