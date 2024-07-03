Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,041 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.38% of Dynatrace worth $52,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after acquiring an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.