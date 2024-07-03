Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $67,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 108,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $198.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

