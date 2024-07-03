Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 33,880 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,880 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $374,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after buying an additional 542,432 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,722,000 after buying an additional 422,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,418,000 after buying an additional 211,032 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 319,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,278,000 after acquiring an additional 204,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $272.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $273.70.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $774,953. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.