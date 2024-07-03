Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Shares Up 0.1%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144.60 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 141.80 ($1.79). 5,974,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 1,886,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.60 ($1.79).

Alphawave IP Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.60, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,363.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

