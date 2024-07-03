Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $195.99 and last traded at $196.95. 9,336,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 42,655,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.20.

Specifically, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,239. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $329,072,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 119,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

