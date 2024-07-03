AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $409.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957. 25.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,068,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 528,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

