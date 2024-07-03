AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.56.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

