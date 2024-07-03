Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMRC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Ameresco Stock Up 3.4 %

Ameresco stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. Ameresco has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter worth approximately $7,858,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ameresco by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

