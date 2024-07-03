America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRMT

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 1.7 %

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell purchased 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,222.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $491,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 728,450 shares in the company, valued at $42,140,832.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell purchased 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,222.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 51,689 shares of company stock worth $2,999,748. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.