Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Trimmed by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,799 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,852,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,379,000 after purchasing an additional 397,753 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $228.24 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $11,168,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.