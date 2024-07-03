Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZAPP)

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 1st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.26) for the year. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

ZAPP stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

