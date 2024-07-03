Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Price Target at C$78.22

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.22.

AFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$45.96 and a 52-week high of C$64.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$989.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$51.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.30.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.34). Ag Growth International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.069281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.