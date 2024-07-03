Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price at $111.70

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.70.
BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.
BioNTech stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31. BioNTech has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2 EPS for the current year.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
