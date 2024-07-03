Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price at $111.70

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.70.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BNTX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioNTech Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in BioNTech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31. BioNTech has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.