Analysts Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Price Target at C$125.80

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$125.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

Dollarama Price Performance

In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Also, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$150,106.41. Insiders have sold 127,886 shares of company stock worth $15,226,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama stock opened at C$126.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$84.19 and a 52 week high of C$129.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$122.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.28.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

