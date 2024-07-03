Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT at $135.00

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $166.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.07.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

