Analysts Set Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) PT at $11.05

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

SNPO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.75 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Snap One Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.76 million, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $246.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.89 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. Analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snap One by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap One by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 188,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

