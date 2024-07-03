Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Director William H. Carson Purchases 3,200 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director William H. Carson bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Annexon Stock Down 9.6 %
Annexon stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
