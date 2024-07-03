ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $327.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.85 and its 200-day moving average is $333.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

