Applied Capital LLC FL Purchases 170 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.1% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

HD stock opened at $334.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.69. The company has a market capitalization of $332.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

