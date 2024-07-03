ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in June

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARB Price Performance

ARBFF opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. ARB has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85.

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

