ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in June

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ARB Price Performance
ARBFF opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. ARB has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85.
ARB Company Profile
