Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Short Interest Update

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 369,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARIS opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $894.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.64. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

