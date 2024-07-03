Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Short Interest Update

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,775,500 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 7,163,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aryzta Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARZTF opened at C$1.90 on Wednesday. Aryzta has a 1-year low of C$1.70 and a 1-year high of C$1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.82.

About Aryzta

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

