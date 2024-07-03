Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Short Interest Update

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,775,500 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 7,163,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aryzta Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARZTF opened at C$1.90 on Wednesday. Aryzta has a 1-year low of C$1.70 and a 1-year high of C$1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.82.
About Aryzta
