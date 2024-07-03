ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

