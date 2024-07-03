Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in June

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,323,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 8,867,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATHOF

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 2.4 %

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.