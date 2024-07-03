Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in June

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,323,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 8,867,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
