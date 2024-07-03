Atlas Salt (OTC:REMRF) Shares Up 5.7%

Atlas Salt Inc. (OTC:REMRF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.43 and last traded at 0.43. 4,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 10,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.41.
Atlas Salt Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.51.
Atlas Salt Company Profile
Atlas Salt Inc engages in the valuation, exploration, development, and production of industrial mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, nepheline, and other mineral deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.
See Also
