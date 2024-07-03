ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.37

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.30. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 39,745 shares changing hands.
ATRenew Stock Up 4.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $505.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATRenew
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.