Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Up 5.0% in June

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.7 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.