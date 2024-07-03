Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Up 5.0% in June

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.7 days.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $8.68.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
