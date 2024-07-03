AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in AutoNation by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,491,000 after buying an additional 109,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,748,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,338,000 after purchasing an additional 119,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AutoNation Stock Down 0.7 %
AN stock opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.
Read Our Latest Report on AutoNation
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.