Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Evercore ISI

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

