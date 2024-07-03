AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 56,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 135.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AXS opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

