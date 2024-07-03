Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 445,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Ayr Wellness Trading Down 7.0 %

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $213.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $118.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.