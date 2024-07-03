Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of AZTA opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

