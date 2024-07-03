Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.67. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 1,442,243 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BW. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,240 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 543.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 828.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 312,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 278,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,398,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 143,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

