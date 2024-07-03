Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,948,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 2,669,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,914.7 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
