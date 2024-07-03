Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Up 16.6% in June

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,740,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 48,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.