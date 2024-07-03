Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

WAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get Waystar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Waystar

Waystar Price Performance

WAY stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Waystar has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.