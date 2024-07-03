Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BKSC opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

