Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Banner alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BANR

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. Banner has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,934,000 after buying an additional 62,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Banner by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,947,000 after buying an additional 70,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 3.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 717,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,419,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.